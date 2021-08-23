Andalucian Health Service to offer vaccinations without appointments in 70 towns

THE ANDALUCIAN Health Service, SAS, is to offer vaccinations without appointments, from August 23, in 70 towns



During the week starting Monday, August 23, the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), in the week starting Monday, August 23, will be offering the possibility of receiving the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, without the need for an appointment, in around 70 municipalities of Andalucia, in a bid to increase the number of people being immunised against coronavirus, and also to facilitate those who are currently outside of their own home locations.

This scheme is open to anybody over the age of 12, as well as pregnant women who have not yet had any vaccination, as the Andalucian Health Service hopes to eventually jab the whole population of Andalucia.

The locations for vaccination are as follows:

Almeria: Vicar, Adra, Berja, El Ejido, Roquetas de Mar, Huercal Overa, Almeria capital, Viator and Benahadux, Campohermoso, and Huercal.

Cadiz: Alcala de los Gazules, Conil, San Roque, La Linea, Tarifa, Algeciras, Los Barrios, and Jerez de la Frontera – at the vaccination point located in IFECA, vaccination will be will be carried out this time by car.

Cordoba: Lucena, Castro del Río, Aguilar de la Frontera, Rute, Benamej, Montilla, Puente Genil, La Rambla, Fernan Nuñez, Priego de Cordoba, Cabra, and Baena.

Granada: Baza, Guadix, Albuñol, Almuñecar, Salobreña, and Motril.

Huelva: Villanueva de los Castillejos, Huelva capital, Minas de Riotinto, Aracena, Cortegana, and Valverde del Camino.

Jaen: Ubeda, AndUjar, Bailen, Linares, Jaen capital, and Alcala la Real.

Malaga: Ronda, Mijas Costa, Estepona, Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Sabinillas, Marbella, San Pedro de Alcantara, and Velez Malaga.

SevillA: Osuna, Estepa, La Luisiana, Marchena, El Saucejo, Puebla de Cazalla, Ecija, Las Cabezas de San Juan, Espartinas, and Cantillana.

Specific information on the location of these drop-in vaccination points and opening hours can be consulted on the SAS website: http://lajunta.es/3iuh1

SAS asks the public to note that at some of these points, and during certain days, the days without an appointment will also be focusing on the administration of second doses to people.

The appointment request can be made directly on the website of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) through ClicSalud + by clicking: http://lajunta.es/2a5ny,

or through the mobile application,

or the Salud Responde telephone number: 955 54 50 60

and also at your health center, preferably by phone.

As a novelty, through these applications, people aged between 40 and 59, who have not yet been vaccinated, will be able to request an appointment for the administration of their first dose and will be offered messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) instead of Janssen, as in the past, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

