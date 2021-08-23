2,227 checks on dogs in Malaga

MALAGA police have carried out 2,227 checks on dogs and handed out 443 fines for the animals not being registered.

Officers from the Local Police in Malaga have carried out the checks to encourage responsible ownership of dogs.

As well as the checks to make sure the animals were registered, police handed out fines based on the analysis of stool samples, stating that of the 171 samples analysed, 25 have tested positive, allowing officers to identify the animals´ owners.

The Local Police of Malaga carried out almost 1,000 actions in relation to the collection of excrement and DNA census, handing out 103 fines.

Following the new ordinance of Animal Welfare and Protection in 2017, there have been 37,382 checks by police, including 14,603 in 2017, 14,487 in 2018, 3,315 in 2019, 2,709 in 2020 and 2,268 in 2021.

The Andalucian Animal Identification Registry (RAIA) now has a total of 152,183 dogs in Malaga.

In May 2017, Malaga City Council approved a new ordinance on Animal Welfare, Protection and Responsible Care that established, for all dog owners, the obligation to carry out the determination of the genetic profile (DNA) of their dogs and the registration for each animal in the municipal register of pets, that is managed by the Official College of Veterinarians of Malaga.

Since 2018 it has been a minor violation of the aforementioned ordinance not to comply with this requirement. This infraction carries a penalty of between €75 and €500 in Malaga.

