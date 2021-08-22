Tragedy as young French boy claimed by the sea in Spain’s Ibiza.

Tragedy struck on Sunday, August 22 in the afternoon as a young boy, only 12-years-old has sadly been claimed by the sea. He was out underwater fishing with his father in Portinatx, in Ibiza, according to sources from the Guardia Civil.

The shocking incident took place at around 1 PM this afternoon. The French minor had headed out on the boat with his father to enjoy a spot of underwater fishing. Also on the boat was the boat’s skipper.

Tragedy struck and the two adults had to pull the body of the child from the sea and they rushed him to the coast in a bid to get help. According to reports both medical personnel and Guardia civil arrived on the scene, but no further details are known at this time. Sadly, the child is said to have died.

In other Spanish news, Covid claims new mum’s life after C-section birth in Spain’s Gijon.

Sadly, on Wednesday, August 18, a 37-year-old woman died after having given birth to her baby by C-section. She died of Covid in Spain’s Gijon at the Cabueñes Hospital, according to health sources.

According to the health sources, the pregnant woman was admitted to Gijon hospital’s ICU department. She is said to be of Colombian origin and had spent seven days in hospital due to being infected with the coronavirus. She was also suffering from respiratory difficulties too.

