Tormos club flies high

TORMOS RC AERO MODELLING CLUB members love anything connected with building and flying model aircraft.

“Essentially anything that flies – aircraft, helicopters, gliders, drones – literally anything that can take to the sky,” Pete Carrigan told the Euro Weekly News.

“We are located in a wonderful quiet environment and our flying field, the size of a football pitch, is located amongst orange groves in Tormos, about 10 minutes inland from Ondara’s shopping centre.”

Conscious that model aircraft have in the past been considered noisy, the club is all-electric, making them virtually silent and environmentally-friendly, with no petrol fumes or noise pollution.

“Thankfully, due to advances in battery technology we can still have flights of the same duration but in a manner that allows us to be good neighbours,” Pete added.

Everyone is welcome and whether they have a background of modelling or are new to the hobby, they will be welcomed and helped by existing members.

“It’s a very social club with members who come all walks of life, a very mixed bag that makes for lively conversation over refreshments at the local bar when flying ceases for the day.”

“Anyone interested in joining our merry band please visit our https://www.facebook.com/Tormos-RC-Aero-Modelling-Club-111352150350486 Facebook page, where they will also see a spectacular aerial video of our flying field,” Pete said.





