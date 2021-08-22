Spain successfully evacuates 177 people from Kabul, according to the Ministry of defence.

Two Air Force A400 aircraft have successfully managed to evacuate 177 people from Kabul early this morning, Sunday, August 22, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The planes are yet to land in Spain but they left Kabul heading for Dubai this morning. It is expected that they will arrive at Spain’s Torrejon de Ardoz base at some point this afternoon.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The latest plane to land in Spain from Afghanistan landed on Saturday night with 110 Afghans aboard. This brings the total number of rescue planes to have made it back to the Madrid base to six planes. Three of the planes were from Spain and a further three were from the European External Action Service.

The first rescue plane set down early on Thursday morning at the Torrejon base with 53 evacuees on board. The majority of the evacuees were Afghans who have helped Spain or the European Union over the last few years. Five Spaniards were also on board.

As reported Europa press, “The temporary reception centre installed in Torrejon is going to be the “logistical centre of Europe” through which all the Afghans who have collaborated with European institutions during the years of the mission in the Central Asian country will pass, according to what the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares, announced on Friday.”

The base has had temporary facilities installed which mean that 800 people can be housed there temporarily. Separate quarters have also been set up to house women and children.

In another Spanish news, woman gives birth to her daughter in the street in Spain’s Madrid with help from Samur.

A 36 old woman gave birth on Saturday to her second daughter. The location of the birth was rather unexpected though and she gave birth in the Madrid neighbourhood of Villaverde with the help of Samur. Samur had discover the woman in the street and helped her through the birth.

She gave birth at around 4 PM on Saturday August 21, in Calle Lillo. The woman had experienced labour pains earlier in the day and headed to hospital that morning, but she was sent home as it was too early to have the baby. Only a few hours later her waters broke and her contractions began. She had been having contractions every three minutes.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





