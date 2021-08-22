Retired Malaga policeman saves the life of a two-year-old boy

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy who was in cardiorespiratory arrest was saved by the quick thinking of a retired Malaga police officer



Salvador Pacheco is a retired local police officer from Malaga capital, who on the evening of Saturday, August 21, became something of a local hero in the city when he helped to save the life of a two-year-old boy who was in cardiorespiratory arrest, brought on by seizures caused by a fever he had, as reported to Europa Press by municpal sources.

It was thanks to the quick thinking on behalf of the retired Local Police officer that the minor’s life was saved, as he used his knowledge gleaned as an officer to apply cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the minor, until the arrival at the scene of the Health Emergencies ambulance 061 who promptly transferred the boy to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga.

Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga city, was full of praise for Salvador Pacheco and his life-saving actions, pointing out that the boy was the son of residents of a family from San Jose, in the Ciudad Jardin neighbourhood of the capital, commending the former policeman, saying his intervention was “very successful and fortunate”, with sources pointing out that Mr Pacheco was visibly excited by his congratulations, as reported by malagahoy.es.

