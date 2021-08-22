PSOE criticises Malaga opposition over train services

THE PSOE party in Malaga has criticised their opposition over the city’s train services.

The party claimed the Partido Popular (PP) had not done enough to improve train services in Malaga when it was in the council.

A representative of the PSOE for Malaga, Miguel Angel Heredia Diaz, said the PP had done nothing to improve trains in the city while it was in power.

He said: “They only remember this railway line when they are in opposition, because in seven years in the Government they did absolutely nothing.”

He added that Malaga’s train problems are, “a problem generated by the PP and inherited by the current progressive government.”

The politician said the PP’s policies were to blame for the issues on Malaga’s trains. He said: “For seven years, machinists retired and those vacancies were not filled, hence the current lack of these professionals.”

He added that this, “has changed… with this government. In fact, last April, Renfe approved a new call to fill 500 driver’s seats.”

He said that Malaga’s train services will improve with further drivers and said that the PP had reduced the number of drivers in Malaga.

