Police disperse 5,500 people in Barcelona

POLICE in Barcelona have dispersed around 5,500 people in the city’s most popular streets.

Officers from the police broke up the revellers in Barcelona.

The Mossos d’Esquadra and the Guardia Urbana evicted around 5,500 people in various parts of Barcelona on Saturday night on the last day of a festival.

According to police sources, the Mossos and the Guardia Urbana evicted around 4,000 people in one neighbourhood, around 1,000 in the beach of Sant Miquel, in Barceloneta, and around 500 in the Paseo el Born, in the Casc Antic.

In addition, the officers also detected the presence of several concentrations of young people in other parts of Barcelona, ​​although in their case they have not been evicted because the police approached or because they did not exceed the limit of 10 people in the restrictions to prevent infection.

According to reports, the revellers had been out following the last day of a festival in Barcelona.

The news comes after Mossos D’Esquadra officers in Barcelona arrested a man in Spain on suspicion of running a prostitution gang.

Officers in Barcelona arrested a 38-year-old man of Spanish nationality – whose identity cannot be revealed for legal reasons – on suspicion of running a prostitution gang in Spain.

The detainee is also accused of extorting money out of women who used sexual contact pages, threatening to make their identities public as users of prostitutes, unless they paid him large sums of money in Cataluña.

