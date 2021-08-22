Police arrest man accused of six burglaries in Almeria

POLICE have arrested a man accused of six burglaries from businesses in Almeria.

Officers from the National Police arrested the man following a series of burglaries in Almeria.

According to police, the man has 39 previous arrests and carried out the burglaries in the centre of the city.

Officers have now arrested him on suspicion of burglary with force following the crimes in Almeria.

The suspect allegedly committed the crimes on August 6 and 7 in several shops as well as at a restaurant.

The investigation carried out by officers from the Almeria Police Station said that the burglaries had been committed by the same person, who broke into the fronts of the businesses before making their way inside and stealing from the.

The investigation carried out by officers from the Scientific Police Brigade helped the officers to fully identify the perpetrator.

The suspect, who has 39 previous arrests, most of them for crimes against property, has been placed at the disposal of a court.

