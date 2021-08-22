Not again!

SEWAGE has once more polluted streets of Orihuela Costa.

“This is becoming a predictable, almost annual, event and is getting worse each time,” Bob Houliston, a councillor for CLARO, a local political party based in Orihuela Costa.

“The inadequate sewage system and the insufficient sewage treatment plant in Campoamor are incapable of dealing with the summer influx,” Houliston said.

“A sewage pipe breaks or a pumping station cannot cope with the volume and the result is sewage in the streets of Orihuela Costa.”

The councillor pointed out that this generally happens on an imaginary line between La Zenia Boulevard, which has had an enormous extra load added to the system, and the treatment plant in Campoamor.

This time the breakage occurred on the roundabout of a central location near La Zenia Boulevard, creating a hole that was three metres deep with filthy, smelly sewage coursing down the streets, heading for the beach and creating traffic chaos.

ON this last occasion, a barricade of sand prevented the wave of sewage from reaching La Zenia beach as it did in 2019.

“What are Orihuela city hall and the responsible authorities doing to prevent this third world situation repeating itself with such regularity?” the councillor asked.

“Nothing!” he declared in answer to his own question.

In 2017, 2018, a plan and proposed investment of €6 million were approved by the regional government, Houliston explained.

In December 2018, Valencia reminded Orihuela city hall of its duty to take action but despite the major flooding event of September 2019, it was only at the end of 2020 that Orihuela Town Hall approved the plan.

“Predictably the system has collapsed dramatically again in August 2021,” Houliston said.

He pointed out that the never-ending increase in the population of Orihuela Costa puts an impossible strain on basic municipal services. Approval of new developments was not accompanied by the provision of necessary services to deal with the growing population. And on top of this, Houliston added, the antiquated sewage system collapses with predictable regularity.

“CLARO and its political partner Cambiemos Orihuela are determined that this shameful incident should trigger a remedy for a situation which is a clear threat to public health,” the councillor declared.





