News Snippets – Costa Blanca South

Lifesavers TWO patrolling Guardia Civil officers, alerted to an Almoradi emergency, rushed to the home of a 51-year-old woman who was choking on a piece of fruit, saving her life by repeatedly performing the Heimlich manoeuvre.

School help TORREVIEJA town hall has reintroduced its programme of nursery school grants for the parents of babies and children aged up to three years, having set aside €90,657 for allocations of up to €90 a month.

Phone abuse CLARA SANCHO DOMINGO, a psychologist and investigator at Elche’s Miguel Hernandez University, said that adolescents’ sleep quality was in decline “owing to unsuitable use of mobile phones, electronic devices and tablets” before going to bed.

Blue funk PUNTA PRIMA’S Cala Capitan beach was temporarily cleared as the Policia Local and lifesavers scoured the waters after a possible sighting of two blue sharks, the same species recently spotted in Benidorm, Villajoyosa and Campello.





