National Police investigating Toledo fairground shooting incident

National Police officers are this evening, Saturday, August 21, investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a fairground in the capital city of Toledo province, in the autonomous community of Castilla–La Mancha, where a 26-year-old man was shot four times, during an alleged brawl in the car park of La Peraleda fairground.

Castilla-La Mancha’s 112 emergency services reported receiving a call at around 23.02pm, informing them that there had been a shooting incident, at which point they immediately deployed patrols of the National and Local police forces, along with an ICU ambulance unit and medical staff.

Upon arrival, medics attended to the wounded man, who was subsequently transferred by ambulance to the Virgen de la Salud Hospital in Toledo, where he reportedly had to undergo emergency surgery to try and save his life, having suffered bullet wounds to his neck, and other complicated areas, according to La Tribuna de Toledo.

There is no official statement as to the motive behind the shooting, but El Digital has suggested that it could have been a settling of scores between rival gangs, although the National Police has not yet confirmed, nor denied this theory, but they have reported that the shooter has been identified, and that he could well be brought into custody in the next few hours.

The police were praised for their rapid reaction to this incident, and for their low-key operational techniques, which prevented the rest of the fairground from ever knowing anything had happened, as reported by 20minutos.es.

