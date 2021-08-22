Katie Price’s son Harvey can’t stop swearing in front of terminally ill gran. Gran Amy has an incurable lung infection called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Katie Price took to Instagram to share Harvey’s time with her terminally ill mum Amy. Everything did not go smoothly though as Harvey could not stop himself from swearing in front of his lovely gran.

This was just one of Katie’s regular visits to see mum Amy, aged 69 and this time she took Harvey along to see his ‘Nanny’. Due to Amy’s illness the visit was socially distanced and Amy stayed safely inside the conservatory.

Although Katie was seen to tell Harvey off for his language, she did find the funny side of it and could not help giggling.

Katie asked Harvey what his gran would think about his language. Harvey replied: “Sorry nanny. Just f***ing open it you plonker,” as Katie tried to open a parcel.

Katie commented: “Harv, you mustn’t swear!”

Harvey soon hit back jokingly with: “Sorry about that you d***head.”

At the end of the visit, Harvey wished his nanny farewell and said: “Great to see you forever.”

The Instagram video soon got many comments from fans.

Katie recently spoke to Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch about her mum’s illness. Katie said: “My mum is my absolute rock, my absolute best friend and to be told she’s got an incurable breathing disease breaks my heart. Sadly, she hasn’t got long left to live.”

