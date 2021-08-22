Israeli study shows booster dose would increase protection against severe Covid up to six times

Israeli study shows booster dose would increase a persons protection against severe Covid by up to six times.

Early data from Israel suggests a booster shot of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine can significantly improve immunity in those aged 60 and above, as the U.S. and other countries plan additional doses to increase protection against the highly infectious Delta variant.

Scientists in Britain are already examining whether smaller doses of the Covid vaccine could be used as part of booster programmes, amid hopes that the approach could also increase the supply of jabs across the world.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The use of so-called “fractional doses” has been proposed as a way of ensuring that precious supplies can immunise as many people as possible in parts of the world where there are shortages, while still providing high levels of protection from the virus.

Israel was one of the first countries late last month to authorize a third Pfizer dose for the elderly who were fully vaccinated with the recommended two shots, after indications that vaccine protection against severe illness has waned.

The booster shot reduced the risk of infection in the 60-plus age group by 86% and against severe infection by 92%, according to an observational study by Israel’s second-largest healthcare provider, Maccabi Health Services.

Both Pfizer and Moderna Inc. have said their own studies showed a booster shot would improve protection. The Maccabi findings are based on real-world data from a relatively large group, which could help inform other countries that are planning their own vaccine rollout strategies.

The Biden administration said on Wednesday, August 18, that it was preparing to offer booster shots beginning the week of September 20. U.S. health authorities said people 65 and older and individuals in chronic-care facilities are expected to get boosters initially. The program would eventually cover more than 155 million people in the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





