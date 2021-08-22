Health programme awarded for its work

A HEALTH programme in Andalucia has been awarded a nursing recognition for its work during the pandemic.

The Progreso y Salud Foundation programme was awarded the prizes for its work to train new health workers.

The Progreso y Salud Foundation, belonging to the Ministry of Health and Families, has been recognised with a silver badge by the faculties of Nursing of Algeciras and Nursing and Physiotherapy of Cadiz, belonging to the University of Cadiz, for its work in the training of university students.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The foundation made available to students of degrees in Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Food Science and Technology and Human Nutrition and Dietetics 15 training activities, with 2,331 enrolments made by 1,544 students.

The most popular activities were patient safety in emergency situations for nursing and outpatient obstetric emergencies.

The programme was an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Families, the Andalcsian Health Service and the Progreso y Salud Foundation.

The training was offered by the Andalucian Public Foundation Progreso y Salud. It focuses on the training and assessment of professional skills in the health environment and offers a wide range of courses that meet the needs of health workers, implementing technological innovations at the international level in health training to improve care quality.





