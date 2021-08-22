Fewer fish, higher prices

AS business gradually picks up for the hospitality industry, turnover in the province’s fish markets has increased by 10 per cent.

Spanish tourists’ demand for shellfish is as unchanged as ever, helping to push up prices which can reach €100 a kilo for fresh prawns, according to the local Spanish media.

They added that the panorama is very different from last year when prices slumped owing to reduced demand, owing to lockdown during the State of Alarm and continuing restrictions when this was lifted.

Nevertheless, the prawn season was not what Guardamar fishermen were expecting.

“We have never known a campaign to start so late and finish so early,” said the local fishing guild’s secretary, Manoli Burgos who estimated that catches were reduced by 60 per cent. “It has been a catastrophic year,” she added.

Torrevieja’s fishing guild also experienced problems, owing to the lack of sardines which are preyed upon by tuna.

“There are few sardines because the boats aren’t looking for them, and they come mainly from Portugal and the Gulf of Cadiz,” a guild spokesman said.

“As there are so few, they are going after anchovies, hoping this will earn more money.”





