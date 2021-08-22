Everly Brothers star Don Everly dies at 84

Everly Brothers star Don Everly dies aged 84.

Sadly, Don Everly has died aged 84 in Nashville at his home. He had been one half of the American rock ‘n’ roll band who are best known for their acoustic guitar playing and harmony singing.

Don will be remembered by many for hits which include Bye Bye Love and Wake Up Little Susie. Sadly, Don’s death was announced by a spokesperson. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times the spokesperson paid tribute to Don and said: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

Don has died seven years after his brother, Phil, a fellow rock ‘n’ roll legend who also starred in the Everly Brothers.

In other celeb news, Piers Morgan denies return to Good Morning Britain, but teases that he will be back on TV soon.

After many months without Piers on Good Morning Britain the 56-year-old former presenter has broken his silence after having reportedly read that GMB staff would like him back, and are even said to be “desperate” to have him return to the show.

Piers quit the show in March after a row with fellow co-host Alex Beresford. The row erupted over Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Piers has refused to apologise even after the Duchess of Sussex filed a complaint.

Piers took to Twitter and said: “Unfortunately, I still don’t believe a word Pinocchio Princess says, so this won’t be happening….”

On Twitter he also retweeted one fan who wants him to return to the show, and said: “Relax, Evelyn.. I’ll be back on your TV soon.”

