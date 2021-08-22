THE largest specimen of dragon tree in Europe is growing in Cadiz province



Mario Fernandez, the second vice president, and head of the Area of ​​Ecological Transition and Sustainable Urban Development of the Diputacion de Cadiz, accompanied by Juan Franco, the mayor of La Linea de la Concepcion, and Raquel Ñeco, the councillor for the Environment, Fisheries, and Parks and Gardens, has presented in La Linea, the new wooden footbridge that has been installed around the centennial dragon tree located in the city’s Princesa Sofia Park.

This project has materialised thanks to the subsidy granted by the Provincial Council to the Linense City Council, to the value of €25,000, with the intention of not only protecting it, but also to revalue the largest specimen of dragon tree that exists in continental Europe, having a 13-metre crown span, a height of 9.60 metres, a trunk diameter of 2 metres, and a protection cup of 132m².

As explained by Mario Fernandez, the dragon tree was moved from a private farm to its current location in 2015, donated to the city by the Arana and Amado families, and once consolidated in the field, the objective of La Linea City Council, and the Diputacion is “to promote its care and exposure to the public”, highlighting its value as a tourist attraction as it is such a unique specimen.

To facilitate this, a raised circular wooden walkway has been designed, around Europe’s largest dragon tree, which also allows people with reduced mobility to move around it, thanks to the placement of an access ramp.

At the request of the Area of ​​Ecological Transition and Sustainable Urban Development, the subsidy granted by the Provincial Council was included in an agreement signed by, Irene Garcia, the president of the provincial institution, and Juan Franco, the mayor of La Linea, to preserve the conservation of this unique tree, keeping it in good health, as it is of economic, environmental, and social interest for the municipality, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

