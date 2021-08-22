Elche’s encouraging August figures

THE number of Spanish tourists visiting Elche this summer was lower than in 2019 but well above 2020.

“In general, we are talking about a reduction of 30 per cent on 2019,” said Elche’s Tourism councillor Carles Molina.

“But this means that despite the complicated situation we are in, we have recovered 70 per cent of our pre-health crisis visitors,” he pointed out.

Most of the tourists asking for information at the Tourism Office were generally Spanish families of four or five, the councillor said.

The majority came from the Valencian Community, Navarra, the Basque Region and Cataluña and the most-requested information invariably centred on the famous Palmeral palm forest, the councillor added.

Overall this year’s figures were good, Molina said, despite the pandemic-enforced absence of the mediaeval Misteri play, usually performed in the Santa Maria basilica on August 15 or the Nit de l’Alba fireworks festival on August 13.





