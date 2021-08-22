Eight Griffon vultures have fallen out of the sky in twenty days in Cadiz

Eight Griffon vultures have fallen out of the sky in twenty days in Cadiz. Credit: Twitter

IN the last twenty days, eight young Griffon vultures have fallen out of the sky in the Cadiz municipality of Ubrique, due to the heat, and a lack of food and water

All of the birds are just five or six months old, and have flown down from the surrounding mountains, with one resident saying, “They are homeless”, but as an officer from the Local Police points out, “Due to the lack of water and food, which causes them weakness and disorientation, they fall where they can”.
An officer from the Guardia Civil, familiar with these occurrences, after rescuing several birds and nursing them back to life by rehydrating them, commented, “Normally they suffer heat strokes”.
Antonio García is a naturalist and knows exactly how to handle the birds, explaining that although they are still chicks, their beak is powerful and can cause serious injuries, “The important thing is to take it as close to the beak with your right hand – if you are right-handed – and with the other hand, grab its legs, using your arms to prevent it from spreading its immense wings, which can reach two metres and sixty centimeters in wingspan”, while stressing that this is really a manoeuvre that should be carried out by an expert.

Some of these chicks who fall from the sky are saved, thanks to the speedy intervention of the neighbours who find them, and contact the emergency services, but many sadly die, due to the lack of feeders and water that help them overcome the rigours of summer, as reported by 20minutos.es.

