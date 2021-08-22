Early warning system

THE Generalitat is working on an app that will alert the Vega Baja population to extreme weather conditions.

The app is included in the regional government’s Plan Vega Renhace programme to assist the recovery of towns that were devastated by the storms and floods caused by the Upper Level Isolated Depression (DANA) in September 2019.

Meteorological conditions like these will inevitably become more frequent owing to climate change, the Generalitat has admitted, and the app will give prior warnings in real time.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



These will be followed by messages detailing the evolution of weather conditions and the steps that local governments and residents should take to avoid dangerous situations.

“We aim to assist Vega Baja resilience in extreme circumstances like flooding by using new technology to minimise risks,” Generalitat sources said.

The regional government also intends to create a messaging library in several languages that can send short, clear and concise messages to complement the network of alerts and emergency information.





