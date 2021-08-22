Design Week Marbella international fair will take place in September

The event will feature an exclusive presentation by the architecture studio Sara Folch Interior Design, one of the most prestigious in Europe in its sector, who will present the first fully domotic kitchen, that is manufactured and patented in Europe, conceived, among others, by the high-end kitchen firm Nel´la Design.

Also at the fair, invited as a special guest, will be the architect Yannic Leveque, who was the first woman to lead a project in the United Arab Emirates, with the construction in Dubai of the Uptown Tower DMCC, which stands 334 metres high, with 78 floors.

Ms Leveque has 23 years of international design experience in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, who has directed, also in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the construction of the New Royal Atlantis Hotel and Residences, a mega luxury hotel with 795 rooms, 231 residences, and a leisure area of ​​18,000 m².

Mark Rios, the renowned artist, known as Mr. Dripping – whose paintings are part of decorating projects of celebrities such as the actor Will Smith or the soccer player Neymar – will also be in attendance and will perform a live demonstration of his work.

Unique pieces of furniture will be exhibited at this fair, in an area that will house textile publishers, and the most avant-garde proposals in the sector; another for interior designers that will have high-end kitchens, bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, or exclusive lounges; and another of a commercial nature, dedicated to the novelties and technologies of construction materials, which will have its own coworking space, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

