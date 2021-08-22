Daughter given ashes of unknown man who died from Covid instead of her mother

Daughter was given ashes of an unknown man who died from Covid instead of her mother who also died from covid.

The grieving daughter of a women who died from Covid was sent the ashes of an unknown stranger who had also died from the same disease.

The daughter says she intends to take legal action after mistakenly receiving the ashes of a man whose remains were also dealt with by the Madrid Institute of Legal Medicine.

“It has been very sad and very regrettable,” said Gema Nañez, the daughter of the deceased woman. As of this date, I have not yet been able to bury my mother. I am so devastated that I can hardly speak. I am very anguished,” she said.

The Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Madrid confirmed on Thursday, August 19, to the family of MSB, a 65-year-old woman, that the ashes they had received were not hers but from JSM, a 75-year-old man cremated in her place by mistake.

The corpses of both entered the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences on August 4- in a severe state of decomposition- to perform the corresponding autopsies. In both cases, the request was made by the Court of Instruction number 24 Madrid, confirmed sources from the Institute and the Community of Madrid.


 

 

