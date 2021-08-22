Choosing to recycle

THE sailing school attached to Campoamor’s Club Nautico has joined Orihuela city hall’s plastics recycling campaign.

“This initiative with Orihuela city hall is one way of persuading people not to throw plastic into the sea,” explained the yacht club’s Sailing spokesman, Jose Antonio Tomas.

“That’s why we have chosen yellow sails, not only to make us more visible but also to get our message across,” he said.

Damaso Aparicio, Orihuela’s Environment and Street Cleaning councillor, stressed the importance of making people aware of the need to recycle, both on land and at sea.

“We have great beaches but it’s essential to continue to incentivise and promote recycling through our ‘Orihuela Elige Reciclar – Orihuela Chooses to Recycle’ message,” Aparicio declared.

“City hall is always going to collaborate with this – and many other – initiatives,” he added.





