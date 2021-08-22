Chelsea dominate the London derby match to beat Arsenal

ROMELU LUKAKU was on the scoresheet as Chelsea brushed aside North London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates



Almost a decade after his original Chelsea debut, Romelu Lukaku scored his first-ever Chelsea goal today, Sunday, August 22, in a convincing 2-0 victory over North London rivals, Arsenal, at the Emirates stadium, giving the Gunners a statistic their fans will not want to hear, that after 117 seasons, until today, the club had never opened a league campaign with two defeats and no goals.

Thomas Tuchel had a huge smile on his face, and rightly so, because Chelsea’s £97.5m Summer signing from Inter Milan could well be that one link in the chain that was missing last season, when, although the team won the Champions League, they struggled in front of goal, and it will surely send shivers through the rest of the Premiership clubs, as he was involved in eight out of Chelsea’s 22 attempts on goal, in a game that saw Chelsea dominate the opposition.

The 28-year-old Belgian international opened his account after only 15 minutes, as he started and finished the move, to knock the ball into Bernd Leno’s empty net from close range after being fed by Reece James, with James again involved in the second goal, netting on 35 minutes, smashing the ball into Arsenal’s goal after Mason Mount’s perfect pass.

Lukaku should have made it 3-0, but Leno was not going to be beaten again, tipping his header over the crossbar to safety, but one can only think that Chelsea and Lukaku is a match made in heaven, as his maturity shone through, five days short of ten years since his Chelsea debut, having since played for West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United, and then Inter Milan in Italy, before rejoining this Summer.

A test of this Chelsea team’s resolve comes next Saturday, August 28, when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool, who have also started well this season with two wins from two.

