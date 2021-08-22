BREAKING NEWS: Gunshots fired at UK home

GUNSHOTS were fired at a UK home in what police say may have been a targeted crime.

The gunshots were fired at a home in the UK at around 8.40 pm on Friday, August 20.

Police say the shots caused damage to a property in Scotland, however no one was injured.

According to reports, a family, including a man and a woman, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said they are now looking for a car seen in the area around the shooting.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “Whilst this may be a targeted attack, the fact is that a number of shots were fired indiscriminately at the house with some ricocheting off the wall and into the garden.

“Children were playing in gardens nearby and there were people in the street at the time.

“Thankfully no one was injured but the gunman obviously has no regard for anyone in the area, including children, some of whom were really terrified by what happened.”

He asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

Local community inspector Kieran Dougal also spoke about the shooting in Scotland.

He said: “We recognise and understand the impact this incident will have had on the residents of Burdiehouse.”

The inspector said that residents should not be concerned following the shooting.

Police said they are now continuing their investigation following the shooting in the UK.

