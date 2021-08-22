Armed man breaks into Marbella home

AN ARMED man has broken into a home in Marbella before taking several valuables.

The armed man allegedly stole from a home the home in Marbella.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a 37-year-old Spanish man in Marbella who reportedly posed as a delivery man to access a house and steal from it, after threatening the owner with a firearm.

The incident took place when the man allegedly went the door of a house saying he had a package. Inside was a man, accompanied by his son, who opened the door, before the suspect threatened him with a gun to get inside the property.

The National Police said the victim went to get the urbanisation’s janitor who alerted the police. When he went back to the building, the suspect had ran away, having taken several items from the safe.

Officers began searching for the man before identifying and arresting him on suspicion of robbery with violence and intimidation. In addition, the weapon used in the crime, and the effects stolen from the victim, were recovered.

The detainee has been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction of Marbella.

