Andalucia Loma de los Pinos wind farm will produce a maximum power of 39 megawatts and be ready by early 2022.

The Capital Energy company, which is constructing the Loma de los Pinos wind farm, in the municipality of Lebrija, Andalucia, plans for the facility to start operating during the first half of next year, 2022, said the mayor of the town, Pepe Barroso, who visited the area a few days ago.

With a planned investment of 36 million euros, the complex will have a maximum installed capacity of 39 megawatts (MW), using seven wind turbines supplied by General Electric (GE) that will arrive at its site during the last quarter of this year.

The plant, once operational, will be able to supply electricity to some 40,000 homes and supply about 103,000 MW throughout the year. This green energy will prevent the emission of more than 41,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, according to the project report.

The Lebrijano Consistory has said that once the station is working, it will permanently employ eight professionals in the area, in maintenance tasks and others. During the current construction phase, some 220 workers are being employed.

The local government also highlighted the annual economic impact that this activity will have on municipal coffers, mainly due to income from IBI (Real Estate Tax) and IAE (from economic activities), as well as lease contracts, which alone amount to more than 250,000 euros. The building license or Tax on Constructions, Installations and Works (ICIO) has so far amounted to 500,000 euros.

