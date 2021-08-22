Alicante couple arrested for performing rituals with illegal psychotropic substances

THE GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a couple in the Alicante municipality of Callosa del Segura for allegedly performing rituals with illegal psychotropic substances



As part of the Guardia Civil’s ‘Operation Bufox’, officers have arrested a 42 and 38-year-old couple in Callosa del Segura, Alicante, who had been performing rituals with illegal psychotropic substances, such as ayahuasca or bufo toad scales.

The effects of inhaling the amphibian venom became more publicly known as a result of the controversy which hit the news involving the porn actor Nacho Vidal last year, who was accused of a reckless murder while performing this shamanic ritual together with the photographer, Jose Luis Abad, who collapsed after twenty seconds and subsequently died.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The couple had formally registered an association in June 2019, but came under suspicion for including among the substances offered, some that are prohibited by the United Nations Convention on Psychotropic Substances of 1971, while it became clear that neither party had a professional qualification that would give them the validity to offer these drugs to anybody.

The investigators verified that the Alicante association published the rituals on its social networks, referring to them as “international ancestral medicine”, with the online content showing clients consuming the psychotropics that the man gave them, either in liquid or inhaled form, while his wife obstructed their breathing so that they held the smoke inside for a longer period of time. Clients paid between €75 and €150 euros per session, depending on the substance they had requested to consume, and if they stayed all weekend, then they paid up to €350, with the consumption of these drugs often resulting in users ending up on the floor, having seizures, and some reportedly even losing consciousness. Officers seized five jars of ayahuasca, another of Psychotria Viridis, three more of powdered coca leaf, three small bags of St. John’s wort, 30 grams of marijuana, and hashish, among other substances, such as 50 grams of bufo toad flakes.

Among the adverse effects of some of these substances are the visualisation of psychotic, psychadelic images, and they can even cause schizophrenia, which is why the couple has been arrested and charged with an alleged crime against public health, as reported by cadenaser.com. ___________________________________________________________ Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.







