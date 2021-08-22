AENA has said there will be around 800 flights at Palma Airport today, Sunday August 22.

The company said Palma Airport will see around 800 flights as tourists arrive on Mallorca.

Aena said there will be 778 flights with 574 of them with international airports and the rest, 204, with domestic destinations.

In total, 5,148 flights are planned for the three Balearic airports this weekend, compared to 3,600 in the same period last year and 5,969 in 2019, before the pandemic. It represents an increase of 30 per cent compared to the previous year, although 13.75 per cent less than in 2019.

The news comes after there was a strike by taxi drivers at Palma Airport on Saturday July 30.

Even though business is increasing and taxi drivers are now allowed to work longer hours it seems that they continue to be upset by the proliferation of what they refer to as ‘pirate taxis’ who are taking business away from them, especially as they had lost so much during 2020.

A number of drivers at Palma airport thought that they could persuade travellers to boycott the ‘pirates’ by going on strike.

The taxi drivers ’group Asociación Mallorquina de Trabajadores del Taxi (AMTAT) shared the taxi drivers plight and the Balearic Government has in the past undertaken to ensure that theses ‘pirates’ are not allowed to illegally tout for business at airports in Mallorca.

