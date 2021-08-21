Wind Surf sails in again

Linda Hall
By Linda Hall
WIND SURF: Cruise ship paid a second visit to Almeria Photo credit: APA

THE cruise ship Wind Surf put in to Almeria port’s Levante pier last weekend for the second time in 10 days.

The luxurious liner, which is also a five-masted sailing ship, was the first to visit Almeria on August 11 after a halt of 18 months owing to the pandemic.

Many of the Wind Surf’s 400 passengers – principally from the US – disembarked to visit the city’s Alcazaba and cathedral, while others booked excursions to Mojacar or the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

Jesus Caicedo, president of Almeria’s Port Authority (APA) said he was confident that the city would soon be a popular port of call for cruise ships.

“The reduced harbour fees approved by the APA will contribute to more stopovers, together with an extension and improvements to the Levante pier,” Caicedo predicted.




Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

