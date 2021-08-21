Wind Surf sails in again

THE cruise ship Wind Surf put in to Almeria port’s Levante pier last weekend for the second time in 10 days.

The luxurious liner, which is also a five-masted sailing ship, was the first to visit Almeria on August 11 after a halt of 18 months owing to the pandemic.

Many of the Wind Surf’s 400 passengers – principally from the US – disembarked to visit the city’s Alcazaba and cathedral, while others booked excursions to Mojacar or the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

Jesus Caicedo, president of Almeria’s Port Authority (APA) said he was confident that the city would soon be a popular port of call for cruise ships.

“The reduced harbour fees approved by the APA will contribute to more stopovers, together with an extension and improvements to the Levante pier,” Caicedo predicted.





