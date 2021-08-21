Spectacular designer villa for sale in Mallorca priced at €65 million

By
John Smith
-
0
The €65 million villa
The €65 million villa Credit: Engel & Völkers

FORGET Beverley Hills prices, there’s a spectacular designer villa for sale in Mallorca priced at €65 million.

The Villa Solitaire in Son Vida has been designed with Italian flair by Milanese architect Matteo Thun and is meant to represent a sailing boat as it looks over the City of Palma with the sea beyond.

South facing the seven-bedroom property sits within a 4,250 square metre private plot and boasts two swimming pools, huge terraces and even a Zen Garden.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Built over four floors, the ground floor offers the living areas, the first floor hosts the bedrooms and six bathrooms, the rooftop has an open-air cinema and jacuzzi whilst the basement has parking underground for six cars

The property has totally transparent glass façade on the ground floor which assures sweeping views over Palma´s bay and glistering sea. The extensive living rooms open up onto the infinity terraces and pools, into the lush Mediterranean gardens, two kitchens, a bar and wine cellar.

In addition to the parking, the basement also holds the Zen Garden, sauna and Turkish Bath as well as a completely separate staff area with two bedrooms.


Naturally there is a lift and for the money, the property comes complete with custom made furniture from Italian designers Nilufar.

This is one of a number of quality properties offered by intentional estate agents Engel & Völkers which has recently found financial backing with a new majority investor Permira.

Thank you for reading ‘Spectacular designer villa for sale in Mallorca priced at €65 million’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.




John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here