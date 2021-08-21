FORGET Beverley Hills prices, there’s a spectacular designer villa for sale in Mallorca priced at €65 million.

The Villa Solitaire in Son Vida has been designed with Italian flair by Milanese architect Matteo Thun and is meant to represent a sailing boat as it looks over the City of Palma with the sea beyond.

South facing the seven-bedroom property sits within a 4,250 square metre private plot and boasts two swimming pools, huge terraces and even a Zen Garden.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Built over four floors, the ground floor offers the living areas, the first floor hosts the bedrooms and six bathrooms, the rooftop has an open-air cinema and jacuzzi whilst the basement has parking underground for six cars

The property has totally transparent glass façade on the ground floor which assures sweeping views over Palma´s bay and glistering sea. The extensive living rooms open up onto the infinity terraces and pools, into the lush Mediterranean gardens, two kitchens, a bar and wine cellar.

In addition to the parking, the basement also holds the Zen Garden, sauna and Turkish Bath as well as a completely separate staff area with two bedrooms.

Naturally there is a lift and for the money, the property comes complete with custom made furniture from Italian designers Nilufar.

This is one of a number of quality properties offered by intentional estate agents Engel & Völkers which has recently found financial backing with a new majority investor Permira.

Thank you for reading ‘Spectacular designer villa for sale in Mallorca priced at €65 million’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.





