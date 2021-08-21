Spain to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Haiti

SPAIN is to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to the people suffering the consequences of the earthquakes in Haiti



The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation has reported that an aircraft is scheduled to depart for the island of Haiti tomorrow, Sunday, August 22, containing a shipment of 30 tons of humanitarian aid, to help the locals alleviate the consequences of the earthquake suffered in the country on August 14, which has so far left nearly 2,100 people dead.

This shipment is reportedly being organised by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), and includes 21 tons of medical material, shelter tarps, kits kitchen basics, along with 9 tons of aid provided by the humanitarian organizations Accion contra el Hambre, the Spanish Red Cross, and Doctors Mundo, organisations that already have people out there working on the ground.

As explained by the Executive, among the contributions of these last organisations are 280 family hygiene kits, water and sanitation equipment, shelter material, and water storage, and basic kitchen kits, that they will use in the humanitarian operations that are being carried out by these organisations with the Haitian population.

Upon arrival in the island’s capital, Port-au-Prince, the cargo is due to be immediately distributed between the Haitian Civil Protection, the Ministry of Health, and the National Directorate of Water and Sanitation (DINEPA) of Haiti.

They have also clarified that three experts in humanitarian aid from the AECID arrived last Friday, August 20, in Haiti “to give support” – together with staff from the Technical Office of the local Agency, to the National Directorate of Water and Sanitation – in the use of water treatment plants, sanitation systems, water storage, and transport, among others, with the objective being, “to facilitate the population’s access to drinking water and sanitation after the serious damage to infrastructures due to the earthquake”, as reported by cadenaser.com.

