Seventeen Spanish National Police officers to remain in Afghanistan

As reported on Friday, August 20, by the General Directorate of the National Police force of Spain, there are currently seventeen National Police officers deployed in Afghanistan, and they will remain on active duty in the country, where they will continue to carry out their regular protection and security functions, and will eventually return to Spain at a time when it is deemed appropriate.

The officers are members of the Special Operations Group (GEO), and the Police Intervention Units (UIP), with police sources reporting that among the missions that these officers carry out, it includes the protection of the ambassador and the diplomatic delegation, but, above all, they are in charge of the collection, support, assistance and transfer to the plane of the Afghans who are being evacuated to Spain.

A post on the Twitter page of the national Police read, “Proud of the 10 GEO, and 7 IPU police officers who remain in Kabul, committed to the safety of Spanish and Afghan citizens”.

Along with the tweet, is an image of two policemen who are assigned to Kabul, at the Afghan Embassy, holding the flag in honour of the memory of the two deceased police officers, Jorge Garcia Tudela, and Isidro Gabino Sanmartin, whom the Police described as “heroes and an example for their companions”.

On the insignia are the words, “The strength of the brave, when they fall, is passed to the weakness of those who rise up”, a quote from Miguel de Cervantes.

Orgullosos de los 10 policías del GEO y 7 de la UIP que permanecen en #Kabul comprometidos con la seguridad de los ciudadanos españoles y afganos

Jorge García Tudela e Isidro Gabino Sanmartín: héroes de la @policia Nacional y ejemplo para sus compañeros #Los17deKabul pic.twitter.com/lfPvdkeioI — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 20, 2021

