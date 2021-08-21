Routine check ends in arrest

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Routine check ends in arrest
ELCHE ARREST: Policia Nacional control snared a wanted Austrian Photo credit: Cadena Ser

A POLICE chase in Elche resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old wanted on drugs charges in Austria.

As his vehicle approached a routine police checkpoint, officers from the Policia Nacional’s Response Taskforce flagged him down.

Noticing that the driver was visibly uneasy, they then asked him to pull over and on checking his identity papers, found that the Austrian authorities had issued European warrant for his arrest and extradition.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Police sources revealed that the driver reacted “with great violence,” escaping from the checkpoint although they were able to intercept and arrested him “within minutes.”

He has now been transferred to Madrid, where the National High Court is processing his extradition.




Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here