Routine check ends in arrest

A POLICE chase in Elche resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old wanted on drugs charges in Austria.

As his vehicle approached a routine police checkpoint, officers from the Policia Nacional’s Response Taskforce flagged him down.

Noticing that the driver was visibly uneasy, they then asked him to pull over and on checking his identity papers, found that the Austrian authorities had issued European warrant for his arrest and extradition.

Police sources revealed that the driver reacted “with great violence,” escaping from the checkpoint although they were able to intercept and arrested him “within minutes.”

He has now been transferred to Madrid, where the National High Court is processing his extradition.





