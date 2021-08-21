President Sanchez welcomes Mohamed VI’s speech about rebuilding relationships with Spain

PRESIDENT Pedro Sanchez has welcomed the contents of Mohamed VI’s speech and sees it as a great opportunity to rebuild relations with Morocco

President Pedro Sanchez, speaking today, Saturday, August 21, during a press conference at the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase in Madrid, said that he welcomed the speech made on Friday, by Mohamed VI, the King of Morocco, in which he spoke of a desire to rebuild his country’s relation with Spain.

After “acknowledging and thanking” the words of the Moroccan monarch, Sanchez stressed that “from all crises, opportunities also arise, and this is a great opportunity to redefine relationships and the pillars on which they are based”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It was yesterday, Friday, August 20, that Mohamed VI settled the open diplomatic crisis with Spain, by making a speech in which he said he wished to, “inaugurate an unprecedented stage” in relations between the two countries, which must be based on “trust, transparency, mutual consideration, and respect for commitments”.

The crisis with Morocco began last April after the hospitalisation in Spain of Brahim Gali, the leader of the Polisario Front, and the subsequent massive influx of migrants in May to the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, in the face of Moroccan passivity. His visit today to the airbase in Madrid was made in the company of EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, who have both also welcomed the words of Mohamed VI, because “Morocco is a partner of the EU, with whom it maintains close cooperation, so good relations with this country are as important for the EU as they are for Spain”, they commented, as reported by cadenaser.com.

___________________________________________________________ Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





