Pedro Sanchez holds a press conference about the Afghanistan situation

PRESIDENT Pedro Sanchez has held a press conference in Madrid during which he spoke about the current situation in Afghanistan



President Pedro Sanchez held a press conference today, Saturday, August 21, after visiting the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase in Madrid, where flights have been arriving from Afghanistan carrying Spanish nationals, and Afghans fleeing the Taliban-controlled country, during which he claimed that the Spanish presence “the last 20 years in Afghanistan has not been in vain”, while assuring that the Executive had been “aware” of the situation in the country “from the first second”, after recent criticism received from the opposition.

“We are in the hard and the mature”, said the president, who was accompanied on his visit by Charles Michel , the president of the European Council, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen

During his speech, Mr Sanchez pointed to the Spanish presence in the province of Badghis, and stressed that the infrastructure developed there has helped “sow a certain stability”, saying, “Afghanistan is not a place alien to Spain. In these 15 years, thanks to everyone’s efforts, we have sown, and we hope in the future that sowing will germinate in greater prosperity, security, and freedom for the Afghan people”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In reference to the people who are still waiting to fly back to Spain from Afghanistan, because their lives are in danger, he declared that there is ample capacity on the flights but that leaving the country is being complicated by Taliban pressure, “We have the capacity for 800 people, but it is very difficult to get out of Kabul”.

The President of the Spanish Government also highlighted the “solidarity” between the EU Member States while facing the situation in Afghanistan, and praised the work being done by the State security forces and diplomatic personnel, while vindicating the memory of all the Spanish deceased in the country, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





