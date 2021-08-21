News Snippets – Costa de Almeria

Don’t close FIÑANA’S mayor delivered a 1,500-signature petition to the Junta, protesting about the “foreseeable closure or interruption of service” at the local day centre. Residents requested an immediate solution both for the centre’s users and those who will lose their jobs.

Buoyzone THE regional government’s Sustainable Development department had to replace vandalised and even missing buoys on several beaches in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park. Officially a serious offence, the damage has been reported to the Guardia Civil, the Junta warned.

Jab facts ALMERIA is the only Andalucia province where no pregnant women are hospitalised with Covid-19. Paradoxically, it has fewer mothers-to-be who are immunised, as only 55.6 per cent have received one vaccination while just 39.3 per cent have completed the process.

Foreign trade MORE than 800 Almeria province firms are classed as regular exporters, and the number is rising, Andalucia’s Exterior Promotion Agency (Extenda) announced. Most of the companies are linked to the agri-foods or agricultural supply industry and the natural stone sector.





