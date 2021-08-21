News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Better water THE provincial council is spending more than €200,000 on modernising water infrastructure in three inland municipalities. In Canjayar and Las Tres Villas, the Diputacion is sinking new wells to complement or substitute those that currently supply both the towns while Abla’s two main water pipes are being renewed.

Standing room ALMERIA CITY’S Banda Municipal arrived to play in Cabo de Gata last week but the musicians unexpectedly left after they had begun tuning-up their instruments. Municipal sources later explained that the concert was arranged at such short notice there was insufficient time to provide chairs for the audience.

New system ADRA town hall is tendering a €40,000 software contract for its Human Resources department for programmes covering payroll procedures as well as electronic clocking-in for municipal staff. As well as increasing efficiency this will boost productivity and improve attention to members of the public, town hall sources said.

Covid-free THERE are only six municipalities where no Covid cases have been reported throughout the pandemic and two of these, Laroya and Benitagla, which have respective populations of 169 and 58, are located in Almeria province. The other four are Carataunas, Castaras and Lobras in Granada and Atajate (Malaga).

Bad figures ACCORDING to the Ministry of the Interior’s VioGen system that protects gender violence victims, 18,271 active cases were registered in Andalucia during August, 317 more than in July. Andalucia’s 17 “extreme risk” cases, which included one Almeria province woman, accounted for 41 per cent of the national total.

Direct aid ROQUETAS city hall has transferred €2 million in direct aid to the bank accounts of 380 small local firms and the self-employed through its Impulsa 2 project. This follows earlier grants of €200,000 and will be followed by another €2 million in the third phase of the programme.





