New Infoca outpost

INFOCA SUB-CENTRE: Laujar de Andarax will assist in fighting forest fires Photo credit: Ismael Olea

THE Junta de Andalucia will spend €472,515 on a forest fire defence sub-centre for Infoca in Laujar de Andarax.

Located on high ground near the town centre and easily accessible, the new construction will take nine months to build, providing 1,381 working days for 11 employees.

An existing building will be enlarged to store firefighting equipment and machinery and incorporate a vehicle repair shop. An adjoining deposit will collect and store rainwater for firefighting water tenders as well as cleaning and irrigation at the centre.

The new installation will include all necessary living facilities for the firefighting teams, including a dining room, lounge and washrooms.

Infoca currently has three forest fire defence centres in Seron, Alhama de Almeria and Velez Balnca, plus a provincial operations centre and landing strip in Gergal.




