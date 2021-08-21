Mossos investigating robberies during fake job interviews

Mossos d’Esquadra is investigating robberies that took place during fake job interviews in Barcelona



Mossos d’Esquadra officers are investigating the theft of personal belongings taken from twenty-three people while they were taking part in an alleged job interview in the capital and largest town of the comarca of the Maresme, Mataro, near Barcelona.

As reported this Friday by the Catalan police in a statement, the false interviewers took the candidates to a room to fill out forms, where they had to take a complimentary test, of a lengthy duration which the thieves took advantage of to steal their personal belongings, which they had been told to leave in a nearby room, with the excuse that they had to fill out documentation first.

The Mossos investigation began last Wednesday, August 11, when the officers learned of a theft in a ‘co-working’ centre in this town of Maresme, that the victims were summoned to for a job interview in a business centre that the fake interviewers had hired to create an environment of trust, arranging a day and time for a total of 23 candidates.

After some time, when the job applicants finally realised that the fake interviewers were not returning, the victims went to the reception area where they discovered that the scammers had departed, but not before stealing their personal belongings, mainly jewellery, and mobile phones.

It also turned out that the co-working company that had rented this business space to the thieves did not receive their payment either, and so far, 14 complaints of robberies taking place during the fake interviews have been filed with Mossos, and the investigation is still open to try and locate and identify the perpetrators, as reported by 20minutos.es.

