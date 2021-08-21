Malaga Museum registers 21,700 visitors in the first six months of 2021

THE Museum of Malaga at the Palacio de la Aduana has registered 21,700 visitors in the first six months of 2021

The Museum of Malaga, which is located in the Palacio de la Aduana, has received a total of 21,728 visitors during the first six months of 2021, from January to June.

According to data gathered by Europa Press, in January, the gallery registered a total of 1,910 visits, with another 1,736 in February, but then as the months went by, the numbers started to increase, as March showed a total of 3,105 visits, and in April, visitors amounted to 3,032, then, during May and June, the number of visitors increased dramatically, with the month of May adding 4,157 visits, and 7,788 more in June.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Malaga Museum has more than 15,000 archaeological pieces on display, and 2,000 references to Fine Arts, where Malaga residents and tourists can enjoy works such as ‘Los Gladiadores’, or ‘La meta sudante’, by Jose Moreno Carbonero, along with one of the most spectacular works: ‘Anatomy of the heart’, by Enrique Simonet, and also incredible paintings like ‘The judgment of Paris’, among others.

This year, the temporary exhibition hall of the Museum of Malaga was inaugurated, which was named after Eugenio Chicano, an artist from Malaga with close ties to this artistic centre, who will be honoured with his own section in the facility when the new space opens its doors, paying tribute to the painter and printmaker who died in 2019, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





