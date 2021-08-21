Malaga hoteliers increase their turnover by 20% compared to 2020

Malaga hoteliers report an increase in their turnover by 20% compared to 2020.

Malaga hoteliers are reporting an increase in turnover by 20% compared to 2020 as a relaxation of both the UK’s and Spain’s travel rules took effect and attracted more visitors to the province.

The hoteliers say that the same trend is being maintained throughout the month and the summer season. “It has been the same as we have in the whole of August. The data regarding the year of 2019 was not positive, the turnover has decreased by 25% ”, clarified Javier Frutos, president of the Association of Hoteliers of Malaga (Mahos).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The association also confirmed that compared to last year there has been a significant increase in turnover. “But the circumstances last year were very peculiar,” said Frutos. “We are satisfied that the cooperation between public and private organizations, with San Miguel, the Malaga City Council and the Association of Hoteliers, helped the restaurant sector and the establishments to be revitalised,” said the president.

The economic recovery of Spain in the second quarter of the year is now a reality. According to data published by the INE a few weeks ago, the country experienced growth of 2.8% from April to June and this growth is largely due to the good performance of industry and services, two basic sectors in the Spanish economy.

Despite the suspension of the Malaga fair, for the second consecutive year, the city is experiencing a good summer and tourist season, especially in the month of August.

However, The President of Mahos acknowledges that national tourism continues to be the protagonist of the summer in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol. “This is a reason to keep hope for a speedy and rapid recovery,” said Frutos

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





