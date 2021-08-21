King of Morocco wants to rebuild relations with Spain

MOHAMED VI, the King of Morocco has called for a rebuilding of relations with Spain during his speech on the 68th anniversary of the King and People’s Revolution



The King of Morocco, Mohamed VI, called this Friday, August 20, for the need to “inaugurate an unprecedented stage” in relations with Spain, in his speech delivered on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the King and People’s Revolution.

Admitting that relations with Spain “have recently gone through an unprecedented crisis that has strongly shaken mutual trust, and raised numerous questions about their fate”, Mohamed VI affirmed that, “we have worked with the Spanish side in a climate of total calm, transparency, and responsibility. In addition to the traditional constant points, which constitute the plinth of relations, today we ensure that they are consolidated, by jointly understanding the interests of the two neighboring countries”.

“To have personally and directly followed the progress of the dialogue and the development of the discussions, our objective was not only to get out of this crisis, but to make it an occasion to review the foundations and determinants that govern these relationships”, added the monarch.

“With all sincerity and confidence, we aspire to continue working with the government of Spain, and with its president, his excellency, Mr. Pedro Sanchez, in order to inaugurate a new, unprecedented stage in relations between the two countries, on the base of trust, transparency, mutual respect and honor of commitments”, the Alawite monarch stressed towards the end of his speech.

The King of Morocco denounced the attacks “systematically directed against Morocco from some countries and organisations, known for their hostility to our country”, without specifying which states and entities he was referring to, but he pointed to “a few countries, especially in Europe”, which, in his opinion, “unfortunately considered as traditional partners, fear for their economic interests, their markets, and its hegemonic centres in the Maghreb area”.

“Some of its leaders have not yet digested the fact that the problem is not in the regimes of the greater Maghreb countries, but in their own systems that, unable to follow the evolutions, continue to bet on the past. The past months have shown that these countries show a strong weakness in regard to the institutions of the State, and their basic traditional functions”, he continued.

“By creating unfounded justifications, and accusing our national institutions of not respecting rights and freedoms, they want us to be like them. What they are looking for with all this is nothing but an attempt against their reputation, and against the respect and prestige they have earned”, he pointed out.

“For this reason, all possible means were mobilised, both legal and illegal, distributing roles, and using important means of influence, in order to involve Morocco in problems and differences with some countries,” explained Mohamed VI, alluding to the Pegasus case, which links the Moroccan secret services to the alleged espionage of politicians, journalists, and activists from various countries.

Finally, Mohamed VI concluded, “the adversaries of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom start from preconceived and outdated positions, and they do not want Morocco to continue to be free, strong and influential”, as reported by larazon.es

