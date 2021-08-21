Insparya’s Marbella hair transplant clinic backed by Cristiano Ronaldo will employ 100 people

INSPARYA’S new hair transplant clinic in Marbella, a company built with the help of Portuguese football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, will employ 100 people



Insparya plans to open its latest hair transplant clinic in the Malaga province of Marbella, on the Costa del Sol, in the next few days, a company that was built with the assistance of football player Cristiano Ronaldo, will employ one hundred workers, including doctors and nurses, and will be their second such clinic in Spain, after the one already established in Madrid, and the largest available to the medical group.

As the medical group announced in a statement back in June, this clinic will cover 4,000m² of surface, and is located in a building in the Lomas del Rio urbanization, in the middle of Marbella’s famous Golden Mile, with 15 premium operating rooms, each with a bathroom, smart televisions, treatment rooms, consultation room, plus medical offices, and among the services it will offer is a laser treatment developed by NASA engineers.

“Insparya is a unique and innovative project with the same vision that I have about dedication, determination, ambition, and self-improvement. The determination, knowledge, and experience of the Insparya group is a guarantee of the best solutions for the hair and scalp, produced from the best research, and the application of the latest technology”, states Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

The Insparya medical group has clinics located in emblematic buildings that have a total of 65 operating rooms, and a team that includes more than 300 professionals, with the hair treatment firm opening its first clinic in Madrid last year, in a facility with 18 operating rooms, and it also has centres in different cities in Portugal, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

