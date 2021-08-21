Incidence rate in Andalucia drops 15 points in 24 hours

Incidence rate in Andalucia Spain drops 15 points in 24 hours and is now 356 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The region of Andalucia in Spain today, Saturday, August 21, registered, 2,623 new cases of coronavirus, 663 less than those reported seven days ago, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Families.

The Ministry also added that there had been 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, six more than those registered a week ago.

Sevilla and Malaga registered six of the deaths, followed by Almería with three, while Cádiz, Córdoba and Jaén have recorded two deaths- Granada and Huelva have not added any deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence rate of the community has dropped 15 points compared to the previous day to stand at 356, a level that also represents a decrease of 138 points compared to the rate published a week ago, which was 494.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andalucia also registered a decrease in hospitalised patients, the total now stands at 1,257, 30 less in one day, and 159 less than seven days ago, while patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) rise to 228 after two days consecutive declines, nine more in one day and 15 less in a week.

Patients in covid wards and ICU breakdown

Malaga is the province with the most hospitalised with 379 and 63 ICU patients, followed by Seville with 287 and 46 in ICU, Cádiz with 133 and 31 in ICU, Granada with 128 and 23 in ICU, Córdoba with 97 and 24 in ICU, Jaén with 91 and nine in the ICU, Almería with 74 and 23 in the ICU, and Huelva with 68 admitted to a covid ward and nine people in the ICU.

