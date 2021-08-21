Time to catch up and enjoy recent and interesting news in brief from Axarquia complied for you by Euro Weekly News.

Tree of Pacifiers

A FOUR-METRE-high tree made from recycled material and pacifiers (dummies) by sculptor José Manuel Molina Castro which symbolizes the vital passage from the baby stage to that of a child has been ‘planted’ on the Paseo Marítimo de Poniente in Torreño.

Life savers

LOCAL POLICE officers in Motril on duty at the fairground on Saturday August 14 were alerted to the fact that a young man was possibly suffering a heart attack. He was in such a serious condition that after giving CPR they rushed him to hospital in their car.

Drying out

MOST of the water that serves Axarquia comes from the La Viñuela Reservoir but the recent heatwave and lack of rainfall has seen its level reduce dramatically on a weekly basis. It is currently at just 25.61 per cent of actual capacity.

Reversing trend

THREE towns in Axarquia, Alfarnatejo, El Borge and Alfarnate have recorded a population loss in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the latest data from the municipal register and Malaga Provincial Council is offering a prize worth €22,000 to companies encouraging new employment to attract residents.

Red Cross

ON August 13, the beaches of Salobreña became an environmental school as volunteers from the Red Cross as well as life guards spoke to local children about the need to be aware of the problems of pollution and to be environmentally friendly.

Donation

ON Tuesday August 17, members of the Nerja Branch of the Royal British Legion met with Councillor Daniel Rivas and representatives of charity Nerja Solidaria to present new clothes and school supplies to be given to local children whose parents continue to experience financial difficulties.

