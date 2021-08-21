Champions Man City back to winning ways as they thrash Norwich

Champions Man City are back to their winning ways as they thrash Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad



Premier League champions, Man City came into the match at the Etihad Stadium against Norwich City today, Saturday, August 21, off the back of a defeat to Tottenham on the opening day of the season, and straight away the doubters were gossiping on social media, but, on this showing, there are no problems in the blue half of Manchester, as Pep Guardiola’s men slammed five goals past a freshly-promoted, hapless Norwich team, in front of an official crowd of 51,437.

A relentless City team were ahead within six minutes when Gabriel Jesus crossed, only for Grant Hanley’s attempted clearance to cannon off goalkeeper Tim Krul and into the Norwich net for an own goal, and then, a moment all home fans had been waiting for, Jack Grealish got on the scoresheet on his home debut, sending a message to the critics who questioned his £100 million move from Aston Villa, although it can be said he probably didn’t really know much about his goal on 22 minutes, as he turned home a cross from Gabriel Jesus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It took until the 64th minute for the floodgates to open, as the big defender, Aymeric Laporte, notched his first goal at the Etihad, putting away Ilkay Gundogan’s corner, for 3-0, sealing the points for the Blues, but it was not over, as Raheem Sterling entered the action as a substitute, seeing Gabriel Jesus notch up a hat trick of assists as he set Sterling up for goal number four after 70 minutes.

In the 78th minute, Norwich City finally had their first, and last, attempt on goal, as Milot Rashica fired a shot in vain, and it was left to another sub, Riyad Mahrez, to claim the fifth as he slotted home in the 84th minute.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





