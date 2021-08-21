Bogus delivery man robs home at gunpoint in Marbella

Bogus delivery man robs home at gunpoint in Marbella. image: policia nacional

A thief in Marbella posed as a delivery man then pulled a gun on the homeowner  to force his way in and rob him

National Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Marbella have arrested a 37-year-old Spanish man who posed as a delivery man to gain access to a home and rob it, after threatening the owner and his son with a firearm.

As reported by the police in a statement, the incident occurred on Monday, August 16, just before 9pm, when the man knocked at the door of a home in Marbella pretending to be delivering a package, he was greeted at the door by a male, accompanied by his son, at which point the bogus delivery man pulled out a pistol, threatening the father and son, and forced them back inside the property at gunpoint.

Once inside, the owner managed to make a break, and fled the home, immediately locating the concierge of the urbanisation, who in turn contacted Cimacc-091 (Intelligent Communication and Control Command Center), but on arrival at the property, the thief had already gone, taking various belongings from the safe.

A search of the vicinity by National Police officers – given a full description of the man by the homeowner – soon located the thief, who was promptly arrested and charged with being the suspected perpetrator of the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation, while his weapon was found to be a fake.

All of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim, and the bogus delivery man was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court of Marbella, as reported by malagahoy.es.


