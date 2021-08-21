Back in the saddle

ALBOX mayor Francisco Torrecillas will be back at the town hall on September 1.

Torrecillas, now recovered from Covid-19, announced his return on his Facebook page, explaining that he had already recommenced his activities as a director at Aguas del Almanzora as he was keen to start work..

“September 1 is approaching and soon I will be with you all again. Today I shall ask the Town Clerk to prepare the necessary documents for my reincorporation as mayor,” Torrecillas wrote.

For the mayor, this was the end of a nightmare experience that began at the end of January, when he tested positive for Covid.

During the first few days, the mayor had only mild symptoms but by early January his condition worsened and he was admitted to Torrecardenas hospital on February 4.

On March 30, Torrecillas finally left the Intensive Care Unit after spending 51 days there but he still had to face long, hard months of rehabilitation, recovering from the effects of the virus.

Although unable to take an active in the local government which has been headed in the meantime by Torrecillas’ deputy, Jose Campoy, the mayor has kept in touch with the local population via Facebook.





