Back in the saddle
RECOMMENCING ACTIVITIES: Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas at the Aguas del Almanzora offices Photo credit: Francisco Torrecillas Sanchez

ALBOX mayor Francisco Torrecillas will be back at the town hall on September 1.

Torrecillas, now recovered from Covid-19, announced his return on his Facebook page, explaining that he had already recommenced his activities as a director at Aguas del Almanzora as he was keen to start work..

“September 1 is approaching and soon I will be with you all again.  Today I shall ask the Town Clerk to prepare the necessary documents for my reincorporation as mayor,” Torrecillas wrote.

For the mayor, this was the end of a nightmare experience that began at the end of January, when he tested positive for Covid.

During the first few days, the mayor had only mild symptoms but by early January his condition worsened and he was admitted to Torrecardenas hospital on February 4.

On March 30, Torrecillas finally left the Intensive Care Unit after spending 51 days there but he still had to face long, hard months of rehabilitation, recovering from the effects of the virus.


Although unable to take an active in the local government which has been headed in the meantime by Torrecillas’ deputy, Jose Campoy, the mayor has kept in touch with the local population via Facebook.



Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

